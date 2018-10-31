Energy Blend: Craig Station nationally honored for emissions efforts

Tri-State Generation and Transmission's Craig Station garnered national honors, as well as a Top Power Plant Award from Power Magazine, for its 2017 projects to complete new environmental controls on Units 2 and 3, significantly reducing nitrogen oxide emissions.

According to Lee A. Boughey, senior manager, communications and public affairs for

Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association, Inc., the new new environmental controls include the addition of a selective catalytic reduction system on Unit 2 and a non-catalytic reduction system on Unit 3.

The project were recognized with national awards. In 2018, ENR Mountain States recognized the Unit 2 project among its Best Projects, and Craig Station also received a Top Power Plant Award from Power Magazine, the latter of which described the project as a well-planned, challenging endeavor that will bring significant benefits in emission control, writing:

"The updates to Unit 2 allow the plant to meet or exceed its requirements for reduction of NOx and keep sulfur trioxide emissions low. The successful reduction of those emissions, along with the extensive planning of the SCR construction, including innovation in crane placement and materials handling, which helped bring the project in on time, safely, and under budget, are all achievements worthy of a Power Top Plant award."

Boughey also reported completion of an extended outage on Unit 2 in 2018, which was caused by a failure in the steam turbine. While the Unit was out, scheduled maintenance was also performed.

In 2019, he said, there are planned outages for maintenance on each of the three Craig Station units.

Boughey said Tri-State is evaluating the proposed Affordable Clean Energy rule, which would replace the previous administration's Clean Power Plan, and is also supporting the State of Wyoming's Integrated Test Center, located at the Dry Fork Station coal plant, also the site for the final stages of the $20 million Carbon XPRIZE.

Craig Station currently employees 253 workers.

Boughey acknowledged that, with the retirement of Unit 1 by the end of 2025, the station will require fewer employees, but said management has not yet concluded precisely how large this impact is likely to be.

He added that, by 2025, the company believes it will be able to achieve an appropriate workforce level through natural attrition, for example, employees' retirements.