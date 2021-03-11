End of the line: Moffat County girls fall to Delta in second-round battle

Struggling to hit shots and stay out of foul trouble, the No. 12 Moffat County Bulldogs’ girls basketball came up short in its upset bid against the No. 5 Delta Panthers Thursday night on the road, falling 63-44 in the second round matchup of the 3A state playoffs.

The Bulldogs struggled to get stops after a first quarter that saw them hold a 12-9 lead after one quarter of play. That 3-point lead evaporated in the second quarter as the Panthers outscored the Bulldogs 17-8 to take a 26-20 lead into the half.

Moffat County sophomore Cayden King skies for a layup on the road at Delta during Thursday’s 3A round matchup. (Wayne Crick/ Delta Post Independent)



A tough second quarter carried over into a hard third quarter — one they have predominately dominated all season — for the Bulldogs as Delta stretched its lead to 45-33 heading into the final eight minutes of action.

An 18-11 final eight minutes of action closed out the Delta win, ending a strong Moffat County season that saw the Bulldogs win 10 games and finish second in the 3A Western Slope League in a condensed season.

The loss ends a streak that saw the Bulldogs win eight of their last nine games.

This is a developing story. The Craig Press will provide more updates as they become available.

moneill@craigdailypress.com