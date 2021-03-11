End of the line: Moffat County girls fall to Delta in second-round battle
Loss ends a strong season for Moffat County, which won 10 games in the condensed season
Struggling to hit shots and stay out of foul trouble, the No. 12 Moffat County Bulldogs’ girls basketball came up short in its upset bid against the No. 5 Delta Panthers Thursday night on the road, falling 63-44 in the second round matchup of the 3A state playoffs.
The Bulldogs struggled to get stops after a first quarter that saw them hold a 12-9 lead after one quarter of play. That 3-point lead evaporated in the second quarter as the Panthers outscored the Bulldogs 17-8 to take a 26-20 lead into the half.
A tough second quarter carried over into a hard third quarter — one they have predominately dominated all season — for the Bulldogs as Delta stretched its lead to 45-33 heading into the final eight minutes of action.
An 18-11 final eight minutes of action closed out the Delta win, ending a strong Moffat County season that saw the Bulldogs win 10 games and finish second in the 3A Western Slope League in a condensed season.
The loss ends a streak that saw the Bulldogs win eight of their last nine games.
This is a developing story. The Craig Press will provide more updates as they become available.
moneill@craigdailypress.com
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
End of the line: Moffat County girls fall to Delta in second-round battle
Struggling to hit shots and stay out of foul trouble, the No. 12 Moffat County Bulldogs’ girls basketball came up short in its upset bid against the No. 5 Delta Panthers Thursday night on the…