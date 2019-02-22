End of an era: Moffat County girls fall to Cedaredge in hoops district semifinals

The postseason isn’t over for Moffat County High School girls basketball, but the Lady Bulldogs will be navigating a different road than they have for the past several years.

For the first time since entering the 3A Western Slope League in the 2012-13 season, MCHS will not be in the finals of the district tournament following a 30-27 loss to Cedaredge Friday in the semifinal round at Grand Junction’s Central High School.

In their lowest-scoring game of the season, the No. 2-seeded Bulldogs held a narrow lead of 8-7 over the third-ranked Bruins moving on to a 17-15 halftime.

The two kept it even with a 7-all third quarter, with Cedaredge bringing it to 24-24 early in the fourth period.

Shooting problems plagued MoCo girls for the full game, but the final moments were their roughest, gaining only three points while the Bruins managed to push past for their first victory against the Craig bunch — regular season or playoffs — since 2017.

With the loss, Lady Dogs move to 16-5 for the season. Though the defeat does not keep them from future playoff games, they will not be guaranteed home court advantage for the regional round.

Heading into the postseason, MCHS girls were the six-time defending district championships. Including Tuesday’s victory over Gunnison, the Lady Dogs had 19 straight wins at the district round.

MCHS will play for third place Saturday morning against fourth-place Grand Valley after the Cardinals lost 48-43 to WSL champs Delta, with the Panthers playing the Bruins for the district crown in the afternoon.