EMS rushes motorcyclist to hospital after Yampa Avenue wreck

A motorcyclist was involved in an accident with another full size vehicle Monday, Aug. 9 near the intersection of Eighth Street and Yampa Avenue.

Clay Thorp/Staff

Police are investigating a crash that sent at least one motorcyclist to the hospital with serious injuries.

First responders were dispatched to an accident between a black Harley Davidson motorcycle and another vehicle about 4 p.m. Monday to find one man laying on the sidewalk directly in front of Tunies and Such Nursery and Landscaping in the 600 block of Yampa Avenue.

The man could be seen bleeding from an unknown injury and could be heard pleading with first responders to help him.

Emergency medical responders tended to the man and could be heard giving him instructions to try and calm him down before loading him into a waiting ambulance at 4:20 p.m. and transporting him to Memorial Regional Health at approximately 4:23 p.m.

