Empowering Individuals through Building Resources

Moffat County United Way



We hear a common phrase about people living in poverty or daily instability: “Just go get a job.” It’s more complex than that. For example, when a person with children works, they have to find childcare. When living in a community with limited resources, childcare is more difficult to come by, especially for people who are living in daily instability. In turn, parents may depend on family, friends, and/or acquaintances to watch their children, which are not always reliable, and can cause job instability. Or, if they do obtain a job, they may be living on “the cliff.”

For example, Sarah is a single parent with two kids. She earned a promotion at work; in turn, she received a $2 per hour raise. Due to this promotion, she no longer qualifies for Medicaid or food stamps and has to purchase private insurance. The private insurance costs $400 per month for medical, dental and vision. She now makes less money per month than what she was making before her promotion. Sarah is on “the cliff”; she can no longer support her family but makes too much money to subsidize her income with public assistance. While obtaining a job is one aspect of overcoming daily instability, as a community we can offer additional resources for people who desire to move toward more stable lives.

As the Community Impact Coordinator at Moffat County United Way, I’m honored to facilitate a class for families and individuals living in daily instability called “Getting Ahead in a Just-Getting-By World.” The participants and I investigate our lives and community resources. For two years after graduation, I work with graduates on goals they themselves created, while assisting them in finding resources. I believe in the impact of empowerment. If we as a community work on lifting and empowering each other, we can create a stronger community.

If you or someone you know is low-income, living in daily instability, and ready for a change, call 970-326-6222 to learn more. Getting Ahead is offered two times a year, in the spring and the fall.