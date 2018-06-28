Employee suspected of shoplifting: On the record June 28

Craig Police Department

Thursday, June 28

2:04 a.m. On the 400 block of Victory Way, officers from the Craig Police Department investigated a report of an impaired driver who was allegedly in possession of drug paraphilia.

3:08 a.m. At a business on West Victory way, officers investigated a report of suspicious activities. Officers discovered employees were at the business working late.

9:53 a.m. At the Craig Post Office, a caller reported a man was sleeping near the building. The man was asked to move along.

2:41 p.m. On the 500 block of Victory Way, officers investigated a report of employee theft. A 19-year-old Craig man was arrested.

3:21 p.m. In Craig, officers responded to a report of a possible sex crime. The investigation was turned over to the Moffat County Sheriff's Office.

4:12 p.m. On the 600 block of Yampa Avenue, officers investigated a report of two people yelling and screaming at each other. The parties were warned by police.

5:09 p.m. At Centennial Mall, officers investigated a report of possible vandalism. A window in a vehicle had been broken.

11:53 p.m. On the 300 block of Woodbury Drive, a caller reported smelling smoke. Officers determined the smoke was coming from a fire pit. No other problems were found.