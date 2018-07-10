Emergency support available to producers in Northwest Colorado counties

The United State Department of Agriculture has designated three counties in Utah as Primary Natural Disaster Areas which has made producers in those counties and contiguous counties in Colorado eligible to apply for emergency loans.

Agricultural producers in Duchesne, Tooele and Uintah counties in Utah, who suffered losses and damages caused by the recent drought, are eligible to apply for FSA's emergency loans. The loans are made available under the authority of Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue.

Producers in the contiguous counties of Box Elder, Carbon, Daggett, Davis, Emery, Grand, Juab, Salt Lake, Summit, Utah, Wasatch and Weber counties in Utah; Garfield, Moffat and Rio Blanco counties in Colorado; and Elko and White Pine counties in Nevada, are also eligible to apply for emergency loans.

FSA will consider each loan application on its own merit, taking into account the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability. FSA has a variety of programs, in addition to the emergency loan program, to help eligible farmers recover from the impacts of this disaster.

The deadline for producers in designated primary and contiguous counties to apply for emergency loans to help cover part of their actual losses is Feb. 15.

Other FSA programs that can provide assistance, but do not require a disaster declaration, include: Operating and Farm Ownership Loans; the Emergency Conservation Program; Livestock Forage Disaster Program; Livestock Indemnity Program; Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees and Farm-Raised Fish Program; and the Tree Assistance Program. Interested farmers may contact their local USDA service centers for further information on eligibility requirements and application procedures for these and other programs.

Additional information is also available online at farmers.gov.