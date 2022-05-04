Emergency crews respond to Tuesday wreck on Colorado 394 in Moffat County

Emergency crews work to free the driver of a pickup truck after the pickup collided with a semi on Colorado Highway 394 in Moffat County on Tuesday.

Craig Fire and Rescue

A wreck involving a pickup truck and a semi on Colorado Highway 394 just after 2 p.m. Tuesday in Moffat County resulted in only minor injuries, authorities said.

According to Colorado State Patrol, the driver of a pickup was headed west on Colorado 394 near mile marker 5 when the pickup crossed the center line and collided with a Moffat County semi that was pulling a trailer and headed east on the highway.

After the collision, the semi went off the north side of the road, through an embankment and hit a rock.

Craig Fire and Rescue

At the same time, the pickup went off the south side of the highway, through a slight embankment and came to rest on its wheels.

CSP reported that the driver of the pickup had to be extricated because of the damage to the vehicle.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital and were later released with minor injuries. There was no other damage near the road to surrounding structures or property.

Craig Fire and Rescue posted photographs from the wreck on the department’s Facebook page while asking motorists to please drive safely.

The Moffat County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado State Patrol, Craig Fire and Rescue and Regional Memorial Hospital EMS all responded to the crash.

Colorado State Patrol is the primary investigating agency.