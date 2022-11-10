Elks Lodge takes orders for wreaths to decorate Craig cemetery

Craig is participating in the annual Wreaths Across America effort again this year, and the Elks Lodge is accepting donations to decorate graves at Fairview Cemetery in Craig.

Cuyler Meade/Craig Press

Participating in the Wreaths Across America campaign again this year, the Craig Elks Lodge No. 1577 is currently accepting donations to decorate veterans’ graves at Fairview Cemetery in Craig before Christmas.

Through the campaign, individuals can sponsor one wreath for $15, four for $60, 10 for $150 or 100 wreaths for $1,500. Donations to support the local campaign can be mailed to the Elks Lodge at 43 W. Victory Way. Checks and money orders should be made payable to “Wreaths Across America.”

According to the national campaign, approximately 2.2 million wreaths were donated and placed at more than 2,500 locations in 2020.

The effort has been going strong across the U.S. and in Craig for years now, and local organizers are trying to get this year’s order in by the end of the month. Any donations received after that will be used to support next year’s wreaths campaign.

Organizers emphasize that all donations will go to buy wreaths, and the Elks Lodge does not benefit financially from any of the donations tied to this effort.

The wreaths will be delivered and placed Dec. 17, and a ceremony is planned for noon that day. Additionally, volunteers will be needed to help place the wreaths.

For more, call 970-270-7275, email CraigWreathsAcrossAmerica@gmail.com or go online to WreathsAcrossAmerica.org/CO0127 .