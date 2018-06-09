Elkhead Fishing Classic returns to Moffat County June 23

Talented fisherman could snag thousands of dollars in an upcoming tournament.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife will host the Elkhead Reservoir Fishing Classic June 23 through July 1 at Elkhead Reservoir State Park, with $9,000 in prizes at stake.

Organizers will provide $1,500 each for the fishers who snag a tagged northern pike and a tagged smallmouth bass.

If only one or neither tagged fish is caught, CPW will host a drawing for the remaining prize money at the end of the tourney.

Additional sums of $750 each go toward the sportsman who catches the most total pike and most bass during the nine-day event.

Many other prizes totaling $4,500 will be offered daily for smallest, largest and greatest number of fish given out by 5:30 p.m. each day. There is no limit for how many northern pike or smallmouth bass can be caught.

The tournament will kick off at 6:30 a.m. June 23.

Competitors of all ages are welcome for the contest, which has no entry fees. Licenses are free to ages 15 and younger and $1 for ages 64 and up.

Ages 16 to 63 will require a valid 2017 Colorado fishing license, which should be purchased before the contest.

All state boating and fishing regulations apply.

Campsite costs at Elkhead are $18 per night, and reservations are recommended. Daily park entry is $7.

For more information on contest rules, call Yampa River State Park at 970-276-2061 or visit http://cpw.state.co.us/tournament.