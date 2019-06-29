Elise Sullivan plans to ‘keep kids in the forefront’ as Best School Board Member

Dr. Elise Sullivan

Courtesy

During her tenure on the Moffat County School District Board of Education, Elise Sullivan has taken her role seriously and kept in mind the young people she wants to help benefit.

Voted Best School Board Member as part of Best of Moffat County, Sullivan said she was honored to be selected.

Elected to the board in November 2017, Sullivan said she first decided to run with children’s well-being in mind.

“It was to make a difference in kids’ lives, so they have better economic opportunities,” she said.

Since joining the board, Sullivan said she has been most pleased to see the strides in science and math programs in area schools, as well as the FIRST Robotics Program.

Another ongoing effort is to enhance high school students’ transition from the classroom into the job market through internships and vocational offerings.

She added that a diverse membership on the BOE helps address multiple needs.

“Everybody on the school board has been working very well together, collaboratively,” she said. “I’ve really appreciated the camaraderie of the other school board members.”

Best of Moffat County 2019 Best of Moffat County 2019

As a physician with Memorial Regional Health, Sullivan’s medical background played a part in getting her aware of students’ needs in schools, as she and a team facilitated a sex education program in recent years.

“I felt like that was a good way to fill a need, and kids have really appreciated having comprehensive sex ed. That’s been very rewarding,” she said.

Since joining the board, improving teacher compensation and recruitment have been important to Sullivan as well as enhancing schools’ offerings in as many ways as possible.

“One of the best pieces of advice I got when entering the board was, ‘always keep the kids in the forefront,'” she said. “That means meeting kids with a variety of abilities and teacher plans, and the more flexible the district can be to meet kids at all levels, the better we’ll do.”