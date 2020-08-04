Electric Charging Stations installed at Colorado Welcome Center in Dinosaur
Thanks to a $265,000 grant from the Colorado Energy Office and support from the Moffat County Local Marketing District, Electric Charging Stations have been installed at the Colorado Welcome Center in Dinosaur.
Charge Point has completed installation and vehicles can be charged at this crucial backcountry crossroad. The Colorado Welcome Center is located at the intersection of Hwy 40 and Colorado Hwy 139 in Dinosaur.
