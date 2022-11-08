Election results show local ballot measure 2a passing by a hair

Based on the unofficial voting results reported Tuesday night, Nov. 8, Craig voters are favoring a local ballot measure limiting government growth by just 15 votes.

The final unofficial election results were reported by the Moffat County clerk and recorder after 10 p.m. Tuesday with 1,479 votes favoring the measure and 1,464 votes opposed.

If the slim lead holds after the results have been certified, the measure would further limit City Council’s ability to create, change or abolish a city department.

Ballot measure 2A declares that to make a major change to a city department, City Council would need to pass an ordinance with a supermajority vote. The measure would also require that all council members are present to make a major change to a department, meaning that at least five out of the seven council members would have to vote in favor of a major department change for it to be approved.

Local officials have said that this effort to update the city charter aims to limit council’s power to alter city departments.