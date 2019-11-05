Election 2019: Live results

9:45 p.m. Craig voters approve all local measures on the ballot — 2A, 2B, 2C, and 2D.

9:15 p.m. Unofficial results from local voters show residents voted overwhelmingly against Proposition CC, with only 963 votes for the measure. They also voted 3 to 1 against Proposition DD with 1,382 in favor.

8:45 p.m. City Clerk Liz White says that 4,083 ballots are being counted at this time.

“It was busy all day long with people registering (and voting),” White said. “It was nice to see.”

Of the 5,902 registered municipal voters, the 4,083 ballots means a voting turnout of nearly 69 percent this election season. That made for a busy night for ballot counters after the 7 p.m. poll closures.

“Our election judges have been great; they’re seasoned,” County Clerk Tammy Raschke added.

8:35 p.m. Proposition DD remains very close.

8:20 p.m. The Denver Post reports the measure Proposition CC is likely to fail.

7 p.m. Polls have officially closed as election officials begin tabulating results.

6 p.m. Polls will close in one hour.

Today is the last day for Craig residents to make their voices heard on the city’s proposed new recreational marijuana initiative.

Keith Velardo votes Tuesday, Nov. 5 a few hours before polls closed.

Clay Thorp/Staff

Ballot measures are asking Craig voters whether recreational marijuana dispensaries should be allowed to operate in Craig, and whether all other kinds of marijuana related businesses should operate alongside the dispensaries.

Debbie Belleville assists Alex Sullins in his bid to vote in Craig’s recreational marijuana sales election Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Clay Thorp/Staff

In an email Monday, City Clerk Liz White said almost 1,700 of the 5,902 registered municipal voters had cast their ballot by Friday, Nov. 1. By Monday, Moffat County Elections Coordinator Debbie Belleville had amended that number upward to 2,774. By comparison, about 1,600 Craig residents cast their votes for mayor in April’s municipal election for city council.

Voters have several other questions on the ballot, including two state questions — Proposition CC which makes changes to the way the state of Colorado collects dispenses any state tax refunds to residents, and Proposition DD which would tax sports betting in Colorado to help pay for water projects across the state.

Lee Sampson votes Tuesday, Nov. 5 in an election that could decide whether recreational marijuana will be sold in Craig.

Clay Thorp/Staff

Craig residents have until 7 p.m. to hand in their ballots at one of two voting boxes located at the Moffat County Courthouse located at 221 W Victory Way in Craig.

About an hour before polls closed Tuesday, dozens of voters could be seen dropping their ballots off outside while others waited patiently inside at the clerk’s office for more personal assistance using one of several voting machines. Several workers could be seen assisting voters with their machines and answering any questions voters had.

“I have the best election judges ever,” Belleville said Tuesday night.

Unofficial results of the election will be released tonight, but Belleville said official ballot results won’t be released until Nov. 13.

Belleville encouraged everyone in Craig and Moffat County to get out and vote.

“Every votes counts and even if you choose not to vote, send your ballot back for vote credit,” Belleville said Monday.

Voters who have not already cast their ballot by mail or in person can vote at the following locations, according to the county’s website.

• Moffat County Clerk & Recorder’s Office

221 W. Victory Way, Suite 200

970-824-9120

• Moffat County High School

900 Finley Lane

970-824-7036

• Drivers License Office

555 Breeze St.

970-824-5447

• Department of Human Services

595 Breeze St.

970-824-8282

• Northwest Colorado Health

745 Russell St.

970-824-8233

• Dinosaur Town Clerk

333 South Stegosaurus Freeway, Dinosaur

970-374-2286