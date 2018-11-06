Election 2018: Live results for Moffat County
November 6, 2018
Craig Press will update this story frequently throughout the evening as results become more certain.
7:40 p.m. Election official Tori Pingley states that the office expects preliminary results around 8 p.m.
7 p.m. Polls officially close.
6:30 p.m. Moffat County Clerk and Recorder Lila Herod reports that 5,319 county ballots have been returned. The total number of active registered voters — including same-day registrants — is 7,935. Election officials report the process is running smoothly and results should be available in a timely manner.
6 p.m. One hour until polls close for in-person voting at one of the following locations:
• Moffat County Clerk & Recorder’s Office
221 W. Victory Way, Suite 200
970-824-9120
Recommended Stories For You
• Moffat County High School
900 Finley Lane
970-824-7036
• Drivers License Office
555 Breeze St.
970-824-5447
• Department of Human Services
595 Breeze St.
970-824-8282
• Northwest Colorado Health
745 Russell St.
970-824-8233
• Dinosaur Town Clerk
333 South Stegosaurus Freeway, Dinosaur
970-374-2286
12:30 p.m. The office of Colorado Secretary of State details that 1,983,292 ballots across the state have been returned at this point. Among those are 4,713 from Moffat County voters, including those cast by 2,925 registered Republicans and 509 Democrats.