Election 2018: Live results for Moffat County

Craig Press will update this story frequently throughout the evening as results become more certain.

7:40 p.m. Election official Tori Pingley states that the office expects preliminary results around 8 p.m.

7 p.m. Polls officially close.

6:30 p.m. Moffat County Clerk and Recorder Lila Herod reports that 5,319 county ballots have been returned. The total number of active registered voters — including same-day registrants — is 7,935. Election officials report the process is running smoothly and results should be available in a timely manner.

6 p.m. One hour until polls close for in-person voting at one of the following locations:

• Moffat County Clerk & Recorder’s Office

221 W. Victory Way, Suite 200

970-824-9120

Recommended Stories For You

• Moffat County High School

900 Finley Lane

970-824-7036

• Drivers License Office

555 Breeze St.

970-824-5447

• Department of Human Services

595 Breeze St.

970-824-8282

• Northwest Colorado Health

745 Russell St.

970-824-8233

• Dinosaur Town Clerk

333 South Stegosaurus Freeway, Dinosaur

970-374-2286

12:30 p.m. The office of Colorado Secretary of State details that 1,983,292 ballots across the state have been returned at this point. Among those are 4,713 from Moffat County voters, including those cast by 2,925 registered Republicans and 509 Democrats.