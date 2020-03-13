Elderly woman with coronavirus in El Paso County is 1st reported Colorado death

DENVER (AP) — Colorado health officials said Friday an elderly woman with underlying health conditions has died from coronavirus.

The woman in her 80s lived in El Paso County south of Denver, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Her death is the first reported in the state related to the virus.

A statement released by the health department did not include any additional information.

“While we were expecting this day, it doesn’t make it any less difficult to hear and share this news,” said Gov. Jared Polis, who announced measures Friday to grow the ranks of doctors, nurses and other professionals in anticipation of an increasing coronavirus caseload straining the state’s health care system.