El Pomar Foundation awards City of Craig $67K for Economic Development Coordinator position

Peter Brixius, city manager for the city of Craig, stands inside the council chamber in early December 2019.

Joshua Carney / Craig Press File

As the City of Craig moves forward with the implementation of a new Economic Development Coordinator position, the El Pomar Foundation has chipped in with a $67,000 grant to help fund the position.

According to City Manager Peter Brixius, the foundation generously stepped up to help fund the position, which will oversee the Economic Development Committee.

Brixius added that the city will use the funds to cover the position for two years, pairing with a second grant to make the EDC position a full-time one for the City of Craig.

“Currently, we have a total of $191,000 in grant funding to support that position,” Brixius said. “This was an amazing donation, and we really want to recognize El Pomar for this.”

Mayor Jarrod Ogden added that Boys and Girls Club of Northwest Colorado Director Dana Duran and Senator Bob Rankin were instrumental in pushing through the $67K in funding for the position.

According to a letter to the City of Craig from the El Pomar Foundation, the funding will help the City of Craig hire a Economic Development Coordinator under the direction of Brixius. The position, according to El Pomar’s letter, will manage the implementation of community-wide economic and redevelopment programs, and will support the EDC and Craig Urban Renewal Authority to help Craig’s business community thrive.

“As a council member of the northwest region, I strongly support this community initiative,” Sen. Rankin said in the letter. “In cooperation with our private and government resources, it will help guide Craig through this economic transition.”

Councilman Chris Nichols mentioned a conversation with Duran, in which she stated that the El Pomar Foundation was pleased with the progress Craig has made through its EDC.

“She felt that the board was impressed with the progress Craig has made with the EDC and what we’ve been doing,” Nichols said. “More important than that, they’re looking at Peter to be the community champion for economic development. They’re pretty impressed with all the directions and developments and initiatives Peter has taken on.”

jcarney@craigdailypress.com