Eggers remains on the loose; weekend egging spree continues: On the record May 4 through May 6

Craig Police Department

Friday, May 4



1:15 a.m. On the 800 block of Legion Street, officers were called to investigate suspicious activity. Lights were flickering in an upstairs room and appeared to be flickering every three minutes outside the garage. No evidence of a crime was found.

10:43 a.m. On Fifth Avenue West, officers made a traffic stop and arrested a 27-year-old Craig man for tampering with physical evidence, unlawful possession of a control substance, intent to distribute a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

12:16 p.m. On the 500 block of East Victory Way, officers spoke with a person who suspected they had been scammed. The matter is under investigation.

2:31 p.m. On the 1000 block of West Victory Way, officers investigated a report of felony menacing.

3:04 p.m. On the 300 block of South Colorado Highway 13, officers responded to a report of an unkempt man with long salt-and-pepper hair and a beard who had lingered for about four hours. He was asked to leave the property but did not seem to understand the request. Officers issued the man a trespass notice.

6:31 p.m. On the 1200 block of West Sixth Street, officers responded to a report of an animal complaint. A dog had reportedly attacked a woman. The dog was taken to the veterinarian, and a summons was issued for a vicious animal.

6:59 p.m. On the 800 block of Tucker Street, officers responded to a possible burglary. The incident is still under investigation.

9:36 p.m. On the 1000 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a report of criminal mischief. Cameras on the back side of the mall had been vandalized.



11:30 p.m. On the 1000 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a report of a vehicle that had been egged, the first of many such reports occurring for the second weekend in a row.

Saturday, May 5



1:10 a.m. In Craig, officers responded to a report of a burglary involving criminal mischief, assault and domestic violence. The incident is under investigation

3:19 a.m. On the 1000 block of West Victory Way, officers arrested a 51-year-old man from Arizona for driving under the influence of alcohol.

11:01 a.m. On the 600 block of Riford Road, officers responded to a report of a child's pink coat and one shoe in the middle of the road. Officers found a pair of kids shoes and moved them to the side of the road. No other evidence was found.

12:05 p.m. In Craig, officers investigated a report of domestic violence.

7:12 p.m. On the 800 block of Rose Street, officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle. The caller reported that five or six juveniles in a white Jeep had stopped in front of the house for several minutes. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.

Sunday, May 6

12:02 a.m. On the 700 block of East Victory Way, officers group of teens, white Sports Utility Vehicle, four kids on bikes speeding around, clerk nervous about speeding. Worried about kids getting hurt. All kids left.

3:48 a.m. On the 600 block of Wickes Avenue, officers responded to a report of a bottle of alcohol that had been found. The bottle was disposed of.

11:15 a.m. On the 1800 block of West Third Street, officers responded to a caller who reported his daughter's vehicle had been egged for the second time. The caller requested extra patrols.

11:37 a.m. On the 700 block of Breeze Street, officers received a report that a vehicle had been egged.

12:29 p.m. On the 800 block of Green Street, officers received a report that a vehicle had been egged.

1:46 p.m. On West Seventh Street, officers received a report that a house and a car had been egged.

2:23 p.m. On the 1200 block of West Sixth Street, officers responded to a report of a disturbance. The caller's neighbors were fighting, and doors were slamming.

5:11 p.m. On the 1400 block of Sage Court, officers responded to a report of a loud party. The property owners were contacted, and officers issued a summons for breach of peace.

9:41 p.m. On the 800 block of East Seventh Street, officers responded to reports of a dispute between an adult son and his mother over the son's belongings. Officers were unable to contact the mother.