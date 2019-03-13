Yampa Valley’s new solar co-op wants you to join the club

Craig and Moffat County residents who've thought about going solar might get their chance to join a new, burgeoning solar co-op this week.

The new Yampa Valley Solar Co-op will host public information sessions Wednesday and Thursday, March 13 and 14, in cities across the Western Slope.

The co-op plans to hold an information session in Craig at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 14, at the Moffat County Fairgrounds Pavilion.

According to a news release, the co-op will be working in conjunction with nonprofit Solar United Neighbors of Colorado and Solar Energy International, the latter of which will provide solar job training to four lucky Moffat and Routt county residents.

The deadline to apply and be considered for the training is Friday, March 15.

"The solar co-op is free to join, and joining is not a commitment to purchase panels," said Ben Delman, communications director for Solar United Neighbors, in a news release. "Once the group is large enough, about 25 members, the co-op will solicit bids through an open an competitive process. Solar co-op members will review the bids the group receives and select one installer to serve the group. Co-op members review their bids individually to decide if going solar is right for them."

Recommended Stories For You

From there, co-op members will make the choice of which company will be used to install their panels, according to the news release.

"Co-op members will select a single company to complete all of the installations," according to the news release. "They will then have the option to purchase panels individually based on the installer's group rate. By going solar as a group and choosing a single installer, participants can save off the cost of going solar and have the guidance from the experts at Solar United Neighbors."

The Yampa Valley Sustainability Council is also on board with the new co-op's creation.

"I am very excited about the launch of SUN's solar co-op in the Yampa Valley," said Sarah Jones, executive director of the Yampa Valley Sustainability Council. "The co-op model allows for more affordable solar, greater distributed energy in the valley, and a way for individuals to take climate action into their own hands."

According to a flyer for the co-op information sessions, sponsors of the events include the Colorado Renewable Energy Society, Alpine Bank, and New Energy Colorado.

For questions or more information, email team@dcsun.org or visit solarunitedneighbors.org/yampavalley.

Contact Clay Thorp at 970-875-1795 or cthorp@craigdailypress.com.