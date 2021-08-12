Wall damaged in middle school crash likely to cause tens of thousands to repair

This picture, posted by Craig Fire and Rescue on its Facebook page, shows the car that crashed into Craig Middle School last Tuesday night.

Costs for damage from last week’s car crash into the middle school could rise into the tens of thousands of dollars, Director of Facilities and Maintenance Jarrod Ogden said on Thursday.

Ogden could not give a specific number since Moffat County School District is in the early stages of planning the reconstruction, but because of recent spikes in the cost of building materials, the cost of the damage will, “definitely be more than a few thousand,” he said.

On Aug. 3, a white Cadillac SUV drove into the wall of one of the school’s 8th grade science classrooms in the middle of the night. The classroom — one of two science classrooms — hosts labs for students and contains gas and water hookups for classroom experiments.

The only vehicle involved in the crash — driven by a minor — penetrated the brick and steel-studded frame of the building’s side and pushed a science cabinet across the room. Ogden said this is the first time in his tenure that a car has driven into the side of one of MCSD’s buildings. On Monday, CPD confirmed that alcohol was likely a contributing factor in causing the crash.

“The maintenance crew did a great job getting out there on the night of the accident to see the damage, and so did the first responders,” Ogden said.

The first day of school for students who attend Craig Middle School is Aug. 23. Ogden said it will take weeks to repair the wall, and 8th graders will not be able to use that classroom by the time school is back in session. He said the classroom will likely be back for use in late September or early October.

The repair will be done in stages, but with many contractors busy with current jobs, Ogden said it is possible that it will take a mixture of the school district’s qualified staff and private contractors to complete the project.