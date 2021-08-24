USDA extends free breakfast and lunch for school children

Students in Moffat County can continue to receive free breakfast and lunch, thanks to the United States Department of Agriculture offering free meals to all students nationwide for the 2021-2022 school year.

Across the United States, the USDA will continue funding the program that gives meals to all school children under the age of 18 regardless of a family’s income. The program will continue through June 2022.

Moffat County School District will also begin Grab-and-Go meal pickups starting Aug. 31. Every Tuesday from 10-10:30 a.m., five days worth of meals can be picked up at Moffat County High School for any child under 18 within the community, and MCSD enrollment is not required. Grab-and-Go meals include one breakfast and one lunch for five days per person in the household. Those interested can call Laura Moriquand at 970-826-6616 to pre-arrange pickups.

The district is also encouraging parents and guardians to still complete free/reduced meal applications for potential fee reductions if they believe they are eligible.