Superintendent Column: Unprecedented times = Unprecedented celebration

We are all too familiar with the disruptions that the COVID-19 virus has caused around the world, our country, and our community. Every aspect of our lives has been affected to some degree. One group particularly impacted has been the Moffat County High School Senior Class of 2020. Spring sports, prom, Dude Dent, and other spring traditions have been cancelled. Most significant among the events cancelled is the graduation ceremony. It has often been said, and I believe accurately so, that the MCHS graduation is the largest single gathering of the year. While we are unable to hold our traditional ceremony, the staff and students of MCHS have planned an alternative.

Over the past month, MCHS Principal, Sarah Hepworth, and a group of students have been working to create a special experience for our graduates. We are having a graduation parade! The lineup will start at 9:00 am on Saturday, May 23 in the north Craig Middle School parking lot. Participants will exit south out of the CMS lot on to Yampa Avenue. Cars will proceed on Yampa to Victory Way. Cars will then turn right and proceed west on Victory to Finley Lane. At Finley, the cars will turn right and proceed north to MCHS.

Cars will proceed in a line around the north side of the building to the bus zone on the south side. Teachers and staff will line the high school parking lots helping with traffic and holding signs of congratulations. Once the students arrive at the south side of the high school, they will walk across a stage set up on the south side of the school. “Pomp and Circumstance” will be playing in front and back of the building. As the students cross the stage, any awards (scholarships, military, etc) will be announced. The students will receive their diplomas, scholarship awards and copies of the 2020 Graduation Program. A professional photographer will be there to take a photo.

Due to the social distancing restrictions, only three family members will be allowed to exit the car to witness their graduate cross the stage. However, I am excited to let you know that a live stream via Zoom link will be published and available to view by family and friends of graduates.

A professional video will be created by Moffat County Proud and released via link and a Facebook page. Traditional graduation speeches from selected students and staff, as well as numerous senior photos will be included in the video. Two professional photos from the “ceremony” will be mailed with original diplomas to graduates the first week of June.

It is my sincere hope that our community lines the parade route to cheer on our graduating seniors. There will be enough space on both sides of the streets to maintain adequate social distancing. These unprecedented times call for an unprecedented celebration. Come out and help us celebrate our seniors and contribute to our mission to educate and inspire our students to thrive in an environment of change!