School board: Seely defeats Linsacum

Moffat County School District



In the school board’s only contested race this election season, newcomer Lynne Seely won the District B seat over incumbent Jnl Linsacum.

Seely, a Moffat County School District graduate, is a first-time campaigner for public office. She is a legal assistant at the District Attorney’s office with years of experience in law enforcement and both of her daughters graduated from the Moffat County School District. She is 51 years old.

Seely said in a Q&A with the Craig Press that her priorities are to foster good relationships within the MCSD community, developing long-term goals for students and providing an environment that is “safe, engaging and motivational.”

“There are several community organizations, government agencies and local businesses that consistently support our schools,” Seely said. “Many of them assist to provide activities and scholarships. I feel that I had many opportunities through participation in clubs, sports, 4H, Church, Rotary Exchange and other various programs. I really want our students to experience the same opportunities.”

At this year’s school board candidate forum, Seely said that she has been impressed by the school district’s handling of COVID-19 precautions.

“I really do support maintaining our school buildings and facilities that we have in order to make them a safe place for everyone to come and learn, so that it’s practical that those facilities provide the proper areas for (school activities) to occur in,” she said.

