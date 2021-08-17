School board nomination petitions still open

The Moffat County school board is still accepting nomination petitions for seats representing District A, District B, At-large 1 and At-large 2. At-large positions can live in any part of the district.

Photo Courtesy

Moffat County residents who are interested in running for school board still have time to turn in paperwork to get on this fall’s ballot. Currently, there are four seats up for grabs: District A, District B, At-Large 1 and At-Large 2.

These positions — which have terms until 2025 — require that nomination petitions and accompanying forms are filed at District Administration offices by Aug. 27. District A covers most of the citizens who live on the northwest side of the district, while the District B board member will represent those who live on the south/southwest side. At-large members 1 and 2 can live anywhere within the district.

To qualify for the board, candidates must be a registered elector of the school district for 12 consecutive months, have never been convicted of a sexual offense against a child and must be a resident of the school district.

In his or her candidate packet, candidates must have an affidavit of school director candidate on qualifications for office that is signed in front of a notary, acceptance of nomination to be a candidate that is signed in front of a notary, and the circulator’s affidavit verifying that each signature was affixed in the circulator’s presence must be signed in front of a notary.

School board candidates must meet filing requirements under Colorado’s Fair Campaign Practices Act (FCPA). One of the first steps is to file a candidate’s affidavit with the Secretary of State within 10 days of becoming a candidate.

A person who desires to be a candidate for the school board must file a nomination petition signed by 50 eligible electors. According to the Colorado Association of School Boards, school director elections are nonpartisan, so candidates may not campaign as members of a political party. It is recommended that candidates collect extra signatures, in case some are illegible or are considered void. Complete signatures must include the printed name, street address, signature, and signature date of a registered elector who resides in the school district. Signatures will be verified by the secretary of state’s office.

The nomination petition must be filed with the designated election official of the school district no later than 67 days before the election. That date for November’s election is Aug. 27, and potential candidates must finish paperwork by 4 p.m. on that date.

Those who are interested in filing to be a candidate can pick up nomination petitions from Moffat County School District administrative offices at 600 Texas Ave.