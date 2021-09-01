School board candidates announced

The Moffat County school board districts.

Courtesy photo

Competitors vying for Moffat County School Board seats have been announced, and five candidates are campaigning for the four open seats on the board.

Seats in District A and District B as well as two At-large seats will be up for grabs as candidates campaign until the Nov. 2 election. District A covers the northwest side of the district, and District B covers the south/southwest side. At-large candidates can live anywhere within the Moffat County School District.

The District A seat is currently vacant. The District B seat is currently held by Dr. Elise Sullivan, and Cindy Looper and Jnl Linsacum hold at-large positions. Looper and Linsacum have both filed for re-election, but Linsacum — current treasurer of the board — will run for the District B seat.

Heather Cannon, Krystal Fedinec and Lynne Seely have also filed paperwork in addition to incumbents. Cannon, who is Craig’s city attorney, will run for District A, and Fedinec and Seely will run for At-large and District B, respectively.