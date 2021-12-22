 Sandrockers bring Christmas cheer by singing loud for all to hear | CraigDailyPress.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Sandrockers bring Christmas cheer by singing loud for all to hear

Education Education |

Billy Schuerman
For the Craig Press
Ms. Allison Nees directs the Sandrockers Music Club performance at Sandrock Elementary in Craig, Colorado on Dec. 21, 2021.
Photo by Billy Schuerman / For the Craig Press
A parent takes a video of the performance from Sandrockers Music Club at Sandrock Elementary in Craig, Colorado on Dec. 21, 2021.
Photo by Billy Schuerman / For the Craig Press
Third grader Elmer Benson plays with an electric candle during the song "Just One Candle" during the Sandrockers Music Club performance at Sandrock Elementary in Craig, Colorado on Dec. 21, 2021.
Photo by Billy Schuerman / For the Craig Press
Sandrockers Music Club performed at Sandrock Elementary in Craig, Colorado on Dec. 21, 2021.
Photo by Billy Schuerman / For the Craig Press
Sandrockers Music Club performed at Sandrock Elementary in Craig, Colorado on Dec. 21, 2021.
Photo by Billy Schuerman / For the Craig Press
Maria Nunez and Joselyn Beal perform "Sing in the Holidays" for the Sandrockers Music Club at Sandrock Elementary in Craig, Colorado on Dec. 21, 2021.
Photo by Billy Schuerman / For the Craig Press
A parent takes a video of the performance from Sandrockers Music Club at Sandrock Elementary in Craig, Colorado on Dec. 21, 2021.
Photo by Billy Schuerman / For the Craig Press
Ms. Allison Nees directs the Sandrockers Music Club performed at Sandrock Elementary in Craig, Colorado on Dec. 21, 2021.
Photo by Billy Schuerman / For the Craig Press

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 
Education
See more