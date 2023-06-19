Ryan Frink seeks to meet student needs as Moffat County High School executive director

Ryan Frink

With more than two decades of experience at a variety of levels in the school system, Ryan Frink is looking to use traditional methods as well as newer ideas in his latest role with the Moffat County School District.

Frink was recently announced as the executive director of Moffat County High School, a title which essentially replaces the role of principal with some different expectations.

The full title is executive director of secondary schools, which is indicative of the district’s intention of making sure education for students in grades six through 12 at Craig Middle School and MCHS remains on track.

“I think in a small district, there’s a lot of hats that people wear to be able to manage all the different things,” Frink said. “We’re really wanting to focus on alignment for 6-12 for our kids with programming and opportunities that they have for preparing them for life after high school — just trying to bring consistency to what our kids are getting and taking on some of those other district roles to support our students and staff.”

Frink comes to MCHS after three years as the principal for Ridgeview Elementary and Maybell Elementary. However, he has put even more time in high school administration with 14 years as principal at Grand Valley in Parachute before relocating to Craig, as well as five years of teaching math prior to that.

Ryan Frink, second from right, poses with family members. Frink was recently named the executive director for Moffat County High School. Courtesy Photo

He and his wife, Leah, have had two children wrap up their high school years at MCHS, with their youngest son, Titus, starting his freshman year this fall.

“Just like all educators’ kids, they grow up going to all the events and being a part of the community ever since they were little,” he said.

Frink said that from a parental standpoint, he believes the MCSD model is appealing due to its structure.

“Elementary schools feed into the middle school which feeds into the high school,” he said. “Not all communities have that; a lot of them have fragmented high schools where kids can go to any other one, and I think (Moffat County) is very attractive as a parent because you know where that end goal is going to be. Every kid here is growing up wanting to be a Bulldog.”

He added that while elementary students are learning foundational skills, middle and high school ages are applying those skills. Frink lauded Sara Linsacum’s leadership at CMS as a way to set the stage for high school.

“Sara is doing a great job creating exploratory classes where kids can explore options in engineering, business, outdoor science, art, music, all of those things,” Frink said. “As they progress through is that by the time kids are in eighth-grade or coming in as a freshman, they kind of know what they like to do and what they don’t like to do. At that age, figuring out what you don’t like to do is probably more important than what you like to do. We want to make sure those opportunities extend into high school. We want to make sure they are equipped to be successful regardless of the direction they take.”

Frink said the restructuring of roles at MCHS will help students be better serviced by staff members. Erika Miller and Michelle Tucker will take on the roles of director, similar to assistant principals.

“They can jump in and help out anywhere at any point and really work collectively for the betterment of our kids versus in silos,” Frink said.

Coming into the executive director role, Frink and fellow admins are looking to fill vacated positions at MCHS, and he hopes to bolster the staff atmosphere.

“Being able to bring the staff together and collectively find things that are working and things that aren’t working so well and find what things are in our control to make better,” he said. “It’s a collective component of all of us working together. It takes all of us adults working to a common goal to support our kids.”

He added that at this stage between school years he’s aiming to take in as much feedback from staff members as he can.

“It’s about being a sponge and being able to ask questions and get clarification,” Frink said.

Another project is the implementation of the district’s alternative program, which is in the process of being retooled under the name Bulldog Academy.

“Meeting the needs of our kids is crucial, education is changing especially after COVID with kids at home with teachers trying to provide education with different avenues,” Frink said. “It’s changed the way kids are wanting to gain information. Bulldog Academy is one avenue to either get kids caught up on credits so they can graduate on time and be successfully prepared to move forward, or it can be a thing where we can work with kids’ schedules based on their needs where they don’t necessarily need to come in and sit all day in rows and columns in a classroom to gain the knowledge they’re seeking. Or it can be used as an extension, like if we’re unable to offer an AP calculus class that only a couple kids need. It’s really about meeting kids’ needs where they’re at and making education and the content purposeful to their life.”

He said a team of about 15 staff members have been working on the Academy.

“There’s a lot of great minds around those tables of planning the ‘what-ifs’ and it’s exciting to see how we can adjust to meet those kids’ needs,” Frink said.

As Frink and the rest of MCHS prepare for the 2023-24 calendar, the executive director said he hopes all of Craig and Moffat County will lend their support to the goal of fostering positive, productive citizens.

“That takes everybody; it takes businesses, the community, the parents, the school staff,” he said. “That’s what’s exciting about a one-high school community.”