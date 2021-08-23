 Photos: Students arrive for the first day of school | CraigDailyPress.com
Photos: Students arrive for the first day of school

A student at Sunset Elementary walks past the mural on the front of the building that reads "Be the reason someone smiles."
Cuyler Meade / Craig Press
A student waves to the camera as he walks with friends up to the building on the first day of school at Moffat County High School.
Cuyler Meade / Craig Press
Students enter and exit the building on the first day of school at Moffat County High School.
Cuyler Meade / Craig Press
A student and her mother walk up to Sunset Elementary for the first day of school.
Cuyler Meade / Craig Press
Students and parents arrive at Sunset Elementary on the first day of school.
Cuyler Meade / Craig Press
A student hops out of the car and smiles to teachers on the sidewalk at Sunset Elementary on the first day of school.
Cuyler Meade / Craig Press
Students get directions from teachers and staff on the first day of school at Sunset Elementary.
Cuyler Meade / Craig Press

Education
