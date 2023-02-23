Photos: Moffat County senior night

As part of the Saturday, Feb. 18, basketball games with Rifle, Moffat County honored a number of upperclassmen for senior night ceremonies.
Seniors on the girls basketball team included Cayden King, Lizzy LeWarne, Sadie Smilanich and Jadence Vasquez. For the boys hoops team, honorees were Jonny Lopez, Cort Murphy, Boden Reidhead, Austin Robinson and Marcos Romero.
For other winter sports, the swim team saluted senior Mary Willems, while the spirit squad honored Czech exchange student Barb Kancnyrova.
The band program highlighted five senior musicians — clarinetist Arianna Crain, flautist Paityn Cox, euphoniumist Tristan Malvitz and percussionists Gage Jones and Garrett Mercer.
From left, Moffat County girls basketball seniors Jadence Vasquez, Lizzy LeWarne, Cayden King, and Sadie Smilanich gather in a postgame party after a Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, win over Rifle. Andy Bockelman/Craig Press
Moffat County seniors Marcos Romero, Cort Murphy, Austin Robinson, Boden Reidhead, and Jonny Lopez gather following a win over Rifle on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Andy Bockelman/Craig Press
From left, Moffat County band seniors Tristan Malvitz, Garrett Mercer, Gage Jones, Arianna Crain and Paityn Cox celebrate senior night on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at MCHS. Andy Bockelman/Craig Press
Moffat County band senior Paityn Cox performs on the flute during a basketball game against Rifle on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Andy Bockelman/Craig Press
Moffat County band senior Arianna Crain performs on the clarinet during a basketball game against Rifle on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Andy Bockelman/Craig Press
Moffat County band seniors Garrett Mercer and Tristan Malvtiz performs on the drum kit and euphonium, respectively, during a basketball game against Rifle on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Andy Bockelman/Craig Press
