Pankow to look into school staff housing in old hospital building space

Moffat County Superintendent Scott Pankow.



Superintendent Scott Pankow will meet with Andy Daniels, CEO of Memorial Regional Health, and city manager Peter Brixius today to discuss potential housing options for staff of Moffat County School District.

Housing units would be where the old hospital was and could be up to 20 units for school staff.

“I know this year, we lost some staff because of housing. I know we did last year as well,” Pankow said at Thursday’s school board meeting. “And housing — it’s just not getting any easier. It’s a situation that’s everywhere, obviously, in Colorado. It’s something that we need to address and really think about and be proactive if we want to attract and retain quality workforce and our teachers. So I’m investigating that on behalf of the district, and I’ll get back with you and make recommendations.”