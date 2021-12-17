No weapons found at high school after rumored threat brings police, lockdown

Moffat County High School in Craig, Colorado on Dec. 17, 2021.

Photo by Billy Schuerman / For the Craig Daily Press

Moffat County High School was on high alert Friday afternoon after a reported threat locked the school down for approximately three hours, but law enforcement investigation apparently found no weapons or evidence of a credible threat on campus.

Police were called to the building at the first report of the threat, according to a release from the district signed by high school principal Sarah Hepworth. Law enforcement, which was led by Craig Police and included support by the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office, reportedly searched students and, per the release, searched the building following the dismissal of the hold.

“Nothing was found, and our building is safe,” the release from Hepworth reads. “Both school and police department investigations will continue in an attempt to discover the originator of this threat or anyone else involved.”

All extracurricular and after-school activities were canceled Friday. School will resume as normal Monday, and the release said students may retrieve anything they may have left at the school as a result of the abnormal dismissal Saturday starting at noon. Hepworth will be near the gym on the first floor to help students and parents.

The school released a notice Thursday evening about being on alert as a result of what national authorities said was an unsubstantiated rumor about a nationwide social media “challenge” that allegedly involved violence in schools on Dec. 17. There’s no indication yet if Friday’s alleged threat — the details of which are yet to be released — was related to the nationwide media and official attention drawn by the rumors of this supposed challenge.

Craig Police had not returned a call as of online publication Friday night requesting more details. This story will be updated as more details become available.