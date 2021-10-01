Moffat schools COVID-19 update: Preschool is 25% quarantined

Two schools in the Moffat County School District will mandate that staff and other adults wear masks after the latest COVID-19 numbers were released Friday. The Early Childhood Center Preschool and Sandrock Elementary have both surpassed the 2% positivity rate that requires masks for adults, per MCSD’s COVID-19 reopening plan.

Almost 25% of ECC is quarantined, meaning one in four of the school’s population — which includes students and faculty — has been sent home. Moffat County administrators do not release specific numbers on how many of each demographic is positive or quarantined, just general percentages. ECC’s positivity rate this week sits at 2.21%, a slight decline from last week’s rate, which was 2.76%.

Last week, MCSD did not release quarantine percentages, so it is unclear if those rates increased or decreased at any school.

At Sandrock, 7.6% of the school is quarantined and 2.62% is positive — a jump from its rate a week ago at just 0.58% positivity. At 3%, the school district’s reopening plan requires everyone in the building, including students, to wear masks at indoor events. Every other school in the district has positivity rates under 1%.

Moffat County High School has 1.1% of its population in quarantine, and CMS, Ridgeview and Sunset Elementary have 1.6%, ​​1.9% and 2% sent home, respectively. In total, 4.2% of the school district has been sent home to quarantine.

Earlier this week, the district announced that all schools would take part in the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s serial testing program for K-12 schools. The testing program is completely voluntary for students who receive permission from a guardian to receive weekly COVID-19 rapid tests. The tests are completely funded by the state and spend none of the district’s budget. Students who participate receive up to $40 per month loaded onto a monthly gift card, and schools receive $2.50 from the state per test in order to offset costs to administer them.