Moffat schools’ COVID-19 rates still low approaching holidays

Moffat County School District’s COVID-19 numbers remain low as it heads toward holiday breaks. Currently, none of the schools in the district require students or staff to wear masks.

When it comes to positivity rates, all of the buildings have rates under 1%. If positivity were to rise to 2%, that is when the school’s reopening plan would require staff to wear masks indoors. Students won’t wear masks until that rate rises to 3%. As of this week, none of the schools have reached 3% this school year.

Quarantine rates are low, as well. Right now, the Early Childhood Center has the highest — with 6.1% of the school’s population sent home. MCSD doesn’t specify how many of that total are students and how many are faculty or staff. The only other school with a quarantine rate over 1% is Sandrock Elementary with 1.2%.

In October, MCSD administrators met with the county commissioners and with Moffat County Public Health to discuss the district’s current plan relating to COVID-19. Numbers have been consistently low for the past few weeks, but as the holidays — and large gatherings — approach, it is possible that Craig and Moffat County could see similar spikes in cases that the region saw around the holidays last year. In that meeting, public health director Kari Ladrow said that influenza and RSV are likely to have spikes as well, which could worsen COVID-19 spikes.

This week, the FDA authorized the COVID-19 vaccine for children 5-11.