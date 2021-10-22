Moffat schools COVID-19 rates low for 2nd consecutive week
Moffat County School District’s COVID-19 dashboard indicates that positivity rates have remained low for the second week in a row.
Currently, almost all of the school buildings in the district have a 0% positivity rate, with Ridgeview Elementary being the only school above that at 0.32%. Quarantine levels at the district have remained low, as well. Sandrock Elementary currently has the highest percentage, with 1.8% of its population sent home, according to the dashboard. Early Childhood Center has 1.7% quarantined, and Craig Middle School has 1% quarantined. The rest of the schools have quarantine rates below 1%.
MCSD does not release how many of those quarantined are students and how many are staff.
This week, Moffat County residents reached 50% vaccination for all who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Currently, the FDA has approved Pfizer’s version of the vaccine, and this Tuesday, an FDA panel will review authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Moffat schools COVID-19 rates low for 2nd consecutive week
Moffat County School District’s COVID-19 dashboard indicates that positivity rates have remained low for the second week in a row.