Moffat schools COVID-19 rates low for 2nd consecutive week

Moffat County School District’s COVID-19 dashboard indicates that positivity rates have remained low for the second week in a row.

Students enter and exit the building on the first day of school at Moffat County High School.

Cuyler Meade / Craig Press

Currently, almost all of the school buildings in the district have a 0% positivity rate, with Ridgeview Elementary being the only school above that at 0.32%. Quarantine levels at the district have remained low, as well. Sandrock Elementary currently has the highest percentage, with 1.8% of its population sent home, according to the dashboard. Early Childhood Center has 1.7% quarantined, and Craig Middle School has 1% quarantined. The rest of the schools have quarantine rates below 1%.

MCSD does not release how many of those quarantined are students and how many are staff.

This week, Moffat County residents reached 50% vaccination for all who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Currently, the FDA has approved Pfizer’s version of the vaccine, and this Tuesday, an FDA panel will review authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.