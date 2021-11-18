Moffat school board welcomes new members, bids farewell to those departing

New Moffat County School District board members, from left, Heather Cannon, Lynne Seely, (covered) Krystal Fedinec and Cindy Looper read their oaths as they join the board.

Eliza Noe / Craig Press

New members of the Moffat County School Board joined outgoing members for this month’s board meeting to be introduced to principals and others in the school district before the current board elected new officers for the board of education.

Superintendent Scott Pankow introduced the new board members before Thursday’s meeting, which was well-attended by administrators and faculty alike.

In November, Moffat County voters took to the polls to bring on four members who will serve for the upcoming years. Incumbent Cindy Looper will return to the board as an at-large member, a position she has had since being appointed to the board in 2019. As for the newcomers, Heather Cannon took the District A seat, which has been empty for some time. Lynne Seely took the District B seat, and Krystal Fedinec took the other at-large seat as a result of this year’s elections.

Leaving the board will be District B incumbent Dr. Elise Sullivan and at-large seat holder Jnl Linsacum, who was appointed to her position on the board in 2019. Sullivan served as secretary during her time on the MCSD board, and Linsacum was serving as the board of education’s treasurer. Complete with dinner and cake, the district celebrated Linsacum’s and Sullivan’s service to Moffat County schools.

“I just want to say it’s been a pleasure working with (Linsacum),” board member JoBeth Tupa said. “She has always been a great addition to our team.”

Sullivan also received the McGuffey Award from CASB, the Colorado Association of School Boards. The McGuffey Award is given to board members who bring committed and passionate service to their board work.

“Elise Sullivan, family physician at the local hospital, has been an invaluable resource to our community,” board president JoAnn Baxter said. “Prior to the pandemic, she spearheaded a campaign to introduce a recreation district that would finance the recreation center. She has encountered numerous roadblocks (but) she has remained determined to make this possible. While engaged in these activities, in addition to her full time job, she has also helped to teach the district sex education program, and she has been a constant supporter of our schools and our health program.”

New members took their oaths of office on Thursday evening — just before deciding the new officers of the board. Jo Ann Baxter, who served as president during the previous term, will remain president of the board. JoBeth Tupa, who was serving as vice president, will be followed by Chris Thome, who now has that position for the next two years after a unanimous vote. Looper will take over for Sullivan as the board’s secretary. Board members decided that MCSD finance director John Wall will now be the treasurer.

Only the positions of president and vice president have to be members of the board of education, so the board decided that Wall — who already handles the reports and deals with bank accounts for the district — would be the most appropriate choice.

The motion was introduced by Looper and seconded by Tupa. It passed 6-1. The dissenting vote came from new member Seely.