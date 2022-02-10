Moffat High students compete in business competition

Moffat County High School's Future Business Leaders of America students pose for a group photo.

Courtesy photo

This week, Moffat County High School’s chapter of Future Business Leaders of America are bringing home several awards after competing in Grand Junction for the club’s district competition.

MCHS students raked in 12 awards over the course of the competition in various categories. FBLA adviser Krista Schenck said that her students had a great showing on Tuesday, and students who placed will compete at the state FBLA competition in April.

First-place winners are Caroline Schenck in Sales Presentation, Cody Eckhoff in Cyber Security and Carson Laehr in E-Business.

Second-place winners are Hannah Frink in Hospitality Management and Megan Neton, who won two second-place awards for Public Speaking and Intro to Business.

Third-place winners are Hannah Kilpatrick in Publication Design, Mayerling Lopez in Social Media Strategies and Alex Teeter in Intro to Business Presentation.

Fourth-place winners were Brenna Boatman and Mya Thompson in Graphic Design, Hannah Kilpatrick in Political Science and Haely Mendoza in Broadcast Journalism.

Schenck also congratulated Myla Harrell, Evan Allen, Jonah Jenison and Wyatt Tucker, who competed at district competition, as well.