Moffat County School District getting moving on 2022 capital projects
After bond was rejected, capital projects must be done more slowly
The first large capital project for the school district in 2022 will be new windows for Ridgeview Elementary.
Director of Facilities Management Jarrod Ogden said at Thursday’s board meeting that the district has awarded a contract for a local contractor to replace all of the windows at the elementary school.
“We will have those windows ordered officially Monday,” Ogden said. “We got all the numbers together and talked to the inspector locally. You don’t actually have to have a permit for this particular job, but we wanted to make sure that we had our ducks in a row.”
Currently, windows are 18 to 20 weeks out, Ogden added, meaning that the district will receive them in June. Replacing the windows will be a four-week project, and the expectation is that it will be completed by the end of July.
“In July, there’ll be new tinted windows with Low-E (ultraviolet-filtering) glass so that staff doesn’t have to deal with so much solar gain and sun glare in those classrooms,” he said. “(That’s) every exterior window in the building. It’s 46 units, some of those units are almost 30 feet long and 10 feet high.”
Ogden also said that the district is hoping to get a second bid for resurfacing the track at the high school in order to have competitive bids. That project will cost over $100,000 in order to get the track in condition to host events and be safe for local athletes.
Last November, the district’s proposed bond measure, which would have paid for large-scale renovations and upgrades at every district facility, was rejected by voters.
