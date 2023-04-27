Moffat County Prom to feature space theme, unique location

Moffat County students are on the dance floor during the 2022 Prom. This year's event takes place Saturday, April 29 at Day Off Ranch.

Andy Bockelman/Craig Press

Moffat County High School’s annual formal event will have a bit of a change in store this weekend.

MCHS Prom takes place Saturday, April 29, with a special location in store for students.

The theme is “Into the Galaxy,” offering students otherworldly décor to complement tuxedos and gowns. The dance will be at a location a little more down to Earth, however, with the main event at Day Off Ranch, north of Craig.

The evening starts with the Grand March at the MCHS auditorium. Students will set up at 7:15 p.m. for the 7:30 kickoff as Shane Hadley announces them.

Students will then be shuttled to the Day Off Ranch with the dance that will run from 8-11 p.m. with music provided by DJ Dan Johnston.

The ranch site will have limited parking, which is why parents and community members will be limited to the Grand March only.

An after-prom party with a casino theme will be available later in the night at the Moffat County Fairgrounds Pavilion.

Faculty members Sharon Skwarek and Shelby Massey are the co-sponsors for the event, with junior class members Quincy Lowe, Myla Harrell, Logan Bickford, Mara Beckett, Ruby Short, and Megan Neton part of the planning.

“The Day Off Ranch has been so gracious in allowing us to hold our Prom at their venue,” Skwarek said. “Shelby and I have worked hard to make this one something special, and we are hoping the kids appreciate and enjoy it to the fullest.”

As part of the event, the school will also offer a Prom Closet for students seeking a gown to borrow if they are unable to arrange their own.

Students seeking a dress can contact Emmy Wood at emmy.wood@moffatsd.org .

“This is an incredible service we offer our students,” Skwarek said. “Anyone can come to look and try on a dress, and donations are always welcomed.”

For more information on MCHS Prom, call 970-824-7036.