Moffat County FFA celebrates state success, preps for auction event￼

The students and advisers with Moffat County FFA gather as part of the Colorado Career Development Events, hosted at the beginning of May at Colorado State University’s Fort Collins campus. The event tested participants in agricultural industry topics.

For local students eyeing a career in the agricultural field, they’ve already gotten a good jump on the competition.

Moffat County High School’s Future Farmers of America chapter took multiple honors earlier this month during the Colorado Career Development Events, hosted at the beginning of May at Colorado State University’s Fort Collins campus.

FFA teams from across the Centennial State spent two days engaged in competitions that tested their critical thinking skills and industry know-how in the world of agriculture.

With topics focusing on dairy cattle judging, technology and food science, among others, members of the MoCo program had plentiful high rankings.

Among the highlights were the meats judging team achieving a gold status as a group, as well as Jayden Hill taking an individual silver ranking. Tate Green took third and Carter Green was ninth with each of them taking a CSU scholarship for their performance.

The ag mechanics team earned silver as a group, led by Garrett Anson with gold, and Colt Call with silver, supported by Kyler Arnold and Blake Tupa.

Dylan Herndon took silver and Ashton Nagel bronze, joined by Brooklynn Kroese in the vet science category.

Danaka Miller and Jolene Rhyne were part of the floriculture team, on which Brook Wheeler held a silver ranking.

Wheeler said the competition required her and her teammates to be able to quickly identify plant samples and any diseases they might be carrying.

“This is my second year competing in floriculture so I knew what to expect, but it was still difficult due to its fast pace,” said Wheeler, an MCHS junior.

She added that she’s gained a love for botany in particular with a goal of pursuing a college degree in environmental science. Wheeler also said advisers Rick Murr and Shelby Massey have been invaluable for guidance.

“They have helped us with practice as well as being an amazing support system for us while we are competing,” she said. “Massey, the floriculture coach, has helped me gain my knowledge in the subject and always pushes me to learn more about the subject to do better.”

Massey noted the CDE competition is one that regularly yields positive results for the Moffat County program.

“It is always rewarding to hear any name from Moffat County called to the stage,” she said. “Their hard work and dedication is appreciated and respected, as most of them are busy with sports, jobs and other activities outside of school. We always look forward to the contest season each spring.”

Moffat County FFA is hosting plant sales for the remaining weeks of the school year. The program also will host its annual project auction and dinner Thursday at the MCHS gym.

The silent auction begins at 5 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. and the larger auction at 7 p.m. Organizers will be selling bundles of Rocky Mountain oysters in addition to the pork loin meal. Tickets are $10 apiece, with kids under 5 free.