Moffat County choirs send off beloved teacher with spring concert

Members of the Moffat County High School A Capella Choir offer flowers to instructor Grace Alberico during the All-Choir Concert Tuesday, May 9.

Andy Bockelman/Craig Press

It was a big night for vocal music Tuesday in the Moffat County High School auditorium as singers raised their voices for the final concert under the director who’s guided them throughout their time in school.

MCHS and Craig Middle School students showed off their prowess during the Moffat County School District All-Choir Concert. Under the direction of Grave Alberico with accompaniment by Abby Sahwcroft, the show featured multiple ensembles: secret choir, concert choir, sixth-grade choir, seventh-grade and eighth-grade choir, center stage choir, boys choir and a capella choir.

The repertoire included songs by artists ranging from James Taylor and George Harrison to traditional folk songs and more.

With dozens taking the stage throughout the night, soloists included Fantasia Jowell, Trinity García, Vanessa Hererra, Jae Paisley Jenison, Abbigail Stehle, Marie Roberts, Guadalupe Lopez, Cynae Montoya, Devon Malley, Sofia Vanzo, Megan Neton, Jaryd Preston, Taylor Powell, Kiki Bohrer, Jayden Wilson, Kimber Hume, Zoey Cochran, Isaack Duarte, Hailey Collins, Maddie Larsen, Taelyn Clark and Jade Merriman.

The full combination of MCHS and CMS talents finished the evening with a rendition of Toto’s “Africa.”

Alberico also honored seniors in the program, many of whom she has taught since middle school.

Alberico has taught choir for both schools for the past eight years as well as heading the MCHS theater program. This was her final recital for the choir program as she plans to leave her position to focus on family.

“It has been an honor to work with such amazing students. They have impacted my life and brought me so much joy,” she said. “Tonight these students put on a performance to be proud of. I’m so happy I had the opportunity to show the community the incredible hard work and passion that I witness every single day in class. I can’t wait to see what great things they do next.”