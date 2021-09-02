Meet this fall’s school board candidates
Five candidates are running for the four seats open on Moffat County School District’s school board. Three newcomers and two incumbents are vying for the seats that make key decisions in the lives of school children in the county.
Let’s meet our candidates:
Heather Cannon – District A
Cannon, 41, serves as Craig’s city attorney and also runs her own private practice as a lawyer in town, specializing in family law. She is running unopposed for District A.
She said her experience working as an attorney in the community — and her children who will soon be students in the district — led her to run for the District A seat.
“I know that the seat has been vacant in my district for a while, and I’ve worked with kids in my legal career,” she said. “There’s a lot of changes that are happening nationally and locally (in the education system) … (I want) to be a voice on the board so that we can have a strong school district.”
Jnl Linsacum – District B
Linsacum, 62, is one of two incumbents seeking to stay on the MCSD school board. Though she has served in one of the at-large positions, Linsacum is running for the District B seat against Lynne Seely. She said running for District B would open up more opportunities for new faces to run for the board.
“I want to help keep improving student success and providing valuable training to teachers in the district,” she said.
Linsacum is currently retired but worked in the Hayden School District for 32 years and has had three children go through the Moffat County School District.
Cynthia Looper – At-large
Looper is a current school board member holding an at-large seat. She was appointed to the board in 2019 and said she is running to stay on the board because she wants to stay connected to the school district and hopefully pass the bond initiative In November.
“I’m passionate about getting kids back in school — especially after the year we’ve had,” she said. “I’m looking to pass the bond in order to make sure another generation of students have access to safe and quality buildings for education.”
Looper, 62, is retired and has had two kids graduate from the Moffat County school system.
Seely is also running for District B, and Krystal Fedinec is running for at-large, but the Craig Press couldn’t connect with them before press time. Similar bios will run in print for each of these candidates as soon as possible.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Meet this fall’s school board candidates
Five candidates are running for the four seats open on Moffat County School District’s school board. Three newcomers and two incumbents are vying for the seats that make key decisions in the lives of school…