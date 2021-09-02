Meet this fall’s school board candidates

Moffat County School District



Five candidates are running for the four seats open on Moffat County School District’s school board. Three newcomers and two incumbents are vying for the seats that make key decisions in the lives of school children in the county.

Let’s meet our candidates:

Heather Cannon – District A

Cannon, 41, serves as Craig’s city attorney and also runs her own private practice as a lawyer in town, specializing in family law. She is running unopposed for District A.

She said her experience working as an attorney in the community — and her children who will soon be students in the district — led her to run for the District A seat.

“I know that the seat has been vacant in my district for a while, and I’ve worked with kids in my legal career,” she said. “There’s a lot of changes that are happening nationally and locally (in the education system) … (I want) to be a voice on the board so that we can have a strong school district.”

Jnl Linsacum – District B

Linsacum, 62, is one of two incumbents seeking to stay on the MCSD school board. Though she has served in one of the at-large positions, Linsacum is running for the District B seat against Lynne Seely. She said running for District B would open up more opportunities for new faces to run for the board.

“I want to help keep improving student success and providing valuable training to teachers in the district,” she said.

Linsacum is currently retired but worked in the Hayden School District for 32 years and has had three children go through the Moffat County School District.

Cynthia Looper – At-large

Looper is a current school board member holding an at-large seat. She was appointed to the board in 2019 and said she is running to stay on the board because she wants to stay connected to the school district and hopefully pass the bond initiative In November.

“I’m passionate about getting kids back in school — especially after the year we’ve had,” she said. “I’m looking to pass the bond in order to make sure another generation of students have access to safe and quality buildings for education.”

Looper, 62, is retired and has had two kids graduate from the Moffat County school system.

Seely is also running for District B, and Krystal Fedinec is running for at-large, but the Craig Press couldn’t connect with them before press time. Similar bios will run in print for each of these candidates as soon as possible.