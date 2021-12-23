MCSD: No meals provided over break

Ridgeview Elementary School in Craig, Colorado on Dec. 17, 2021.

Billy Schuerman / For the Craig Press

Moffat County School District’s food services will not provide meals to students over the break as it has done in the past.

“Moffat County Nutrition Department will not be handing out meals during holidays or school breaks this school year,” school district food director Laura Mouriquand wrote in an email. “The federal programs for school meals changed this year and the funding for meals over breaks is no longer provided. Last year, that funding was there and this year it is not.”

In August, the United States Department of Agriculture extended the free meal program that began during the pandemic in order to feed students breakfast and lunch through the school year.

Since the early months of the pandemic, the USDA has provided meals to students regardless of how the student receives his or her schooling — in-person, hybrid or remote. That program will continue through June of 2022.

During the school year, Moffat County School District also began Grab-and-Go meal pickups on Aug. 31. Every Tuesday from 10-10:30 a.m., five days worth of meals can be picked up at Moffat County High School for any child under 18 within the community, and MCSD enrollment is not required. Grab-and-Go meals include one breakfast and one lunch for five days per person in the household. Those grab-and-go days will continue throughout the 2021-2022 school year.