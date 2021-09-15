MCSD hosts weekly meetings to update community
The Moffat County School District is now offering weekly updates with Superintendent Scott Pankow.
On Thursdays, parents, students or other citizens can hear updates and participate in community discussion on MCSD and its operations beginning at 7 a.m.
Meetings will be hosted at Downtown Books, and coffee will be provided. The first meeting is tomorrow, Sept. 16.
