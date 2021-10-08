MCSD COVID-19 update: Sandrock staff still masked, ECC quarantine ticks up
Over 26% of the Early Childhood Center has been sent home to quarantine this week, according to the Moffat County School District’s COVID-19 dashboard. Sandrock Elementary staff and faculty will also be required to wear masks next week after meeting the 2% positivity threshold.
Sandrock also has 5% of its population quarantined. MCSD currently does not release specific numbers of how many quarantined people are students and how many are faculty or staff. Ridgeview Elementary and the ECC are the only other schools in the district with over 1% positivity rate. Ridgeview sits at 1.6% positive and 2.6% quarantined, and the ECC has 1.11% testing positive.
Other schools in the district, however, have relatively low positivity rates. Each of the others have positivity rates below 1%, and the alternative high school currently has 0% of its population testing positive. The alternative school does have a 2.6% quarantine rate.
The MCSD shows that 4.1% of the entire district’s population has been sent home to quarantine.
As of this week, no school in the district has met the 3% positivity rate that would require students to wear masks, as laid out in the school district’s reopening plan. Almost every other school has met the 2% rate to require staff and faculty at one point or another since the beginning of school in August.
