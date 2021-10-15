MCSD COVID-19 update: Masks off everywhere as positivity rates dip

For the first time in several weeks, the Moffat County School District will not require masks for any students or staff at schools within the district. According to the MCSD COVID-19 dashboard, every school has a positivity rate below 1%.

Quarantine rates are low, as well, except at the Early Childhood Center, which has 12.2% of its population quarantined. The school district does not release the exact number of people who have been sent home, and they do not specify how many are students and how many are staff.

Sunset Elementary, Moffat County High School and the alternative high school all have quarantine levels under 1%. Ridgeview Elementary, Sandrock Elementary and Craig Middle School have rates at 1.3%, 1.5% and 1.2%, respectively.

In the entire district, .29% of the population has tested positive, and 1.8% are quarantined.