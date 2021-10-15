MCSD COVID-19 update: Masks off everywhere as positivity rates dip
For the first time in several weeks, the Moffat County School District will not require masks for any students or staff at schools within the district. According to the MCSD COVID-19 dashboard, every school has a positivity rate below 1%.
Quarantine rates are low, as well, except at the Early Childhood Center, which has 12.2% of its population quarantined. The school district does not release the exact number of people who have been sent home, and they do not specify how many are students and how many are staff.
Sunset Elementary, Moffat County High School and the alternative high school all have quarantine levels under 1%. Ridgeview Elementary, Sandrock Elementary and Craig Middle School have rates at 1.3%, 1.5% and 1.2%, respectively.
In the entire district, .29% of the population has tested positive, and 1.8% are quarantined.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
MCSD COVID-19 update: Masks off everywhere as positivity rates dip
For the first time in several weeks, the Moffat County School District will not require masks for any students or staff at schools within the district. According to the MCSD COVID-19 dashboard, every school has…