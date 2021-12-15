MCHS closed Thursday due to sanitary concern
A plumbing issue will keep Moffat County High School from opening to students and staff Thursday.
Superintendent Scott Pankow confirmed Wednesday night that the high school will be closed as the district works to get the issue fixed.
The bathrooms at MCHS were closed late last week due to a maintenance issue, and, per a release from principal Sarah Hepworth on Facebook, this is apparently the extension of that ongoing problem.
Athletic and extracurricular activities after school are “pending,” the post said. YES Alternative School is open.
In November’s election, Moffat County residents voted decisively against a bond measure proposed by the district that would have paid to fix pipes and HVAC, among many other issues at each of the district’s buildings.
This story will be updated if more information becomes available.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
MCHS closed Thursday due to sanitary concern
A plumbing issue will keep Moffat County High School from opening to students and staff Thursday.