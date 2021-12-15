MCHS closed Thursday due to sanitary concern

A plumbing issue will keep Moffat County High School from opening to students and staff Thursday.

Superintendent Scott Pankow confirmed Wednesday night that the high school will be closed as the district works to get the issue fixed.

The bathrooms at MCHS were closed late last week due to a maintenance issue, and, per a release from principal Sarah Hepworth on Facebook, this is apparently the extension of that ongoing problem.

Athletic and extracurricular activities after school are “pending,” the post said. YES Alternative School is open.

In November’s election, Moffat County residents voted decisively against a bond measure proposed by the district that would have paid to fix pipes and HVAC, among many other issues at each of the district’s buildings.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.