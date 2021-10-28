CNCC’s Craig board will have 2 open seats to fill in November

Colorado Northwestern Community College's Craig campus.

Colorado Northwestern Community College’s Moffat County board will have two openings come the end of this year, meaning that current board members are looking for replacements.

Usually, board positions for the Moffat County Affiliated Junior College Board (MCAJCB) are elected, but for this election cycle, there were no packets submitted for them, chairman Kirstie McPherson said at the college’s monthly meeting with the board. Now, the board must go through an appointment process that was approved by the MCAJCB on Monday.

To be appointed, an applicant must first submit a resume, cover letter and letter of interest by Nov. 19. Applicants will then come to the Nov. 29 board meeting of the MCAJCB with CNCC administrators. That meeting will feature an interview process of those candidates, and the board would select new members at that meeting.

The two new board members chosen at that meeting would be officially added to the MCAJCB in January. State statute requires that an appointee, if he or she desires to continue as a trustee, would be required to run for the seat in the next biennial election following the appointment. McPherson said at Monday’s meeting that there is at least one person who has already submitted a letter of interest.

Currently, there are two board members whose terms end this year. One is Jennifer Womack, who currently serves as the secretary of the MCAJCB and the other is Lois Wymore, who was recognized for her service to the college at the September meeting. Wymore also read a farewell address at Monday’s board meeting about her time at the college.

“During the years, I did my commitments to the possibilities of what a community college can offer everyone. It’s been an honor and privilege to serve,” Wymore said. “I no longer see the potential anymore as anything more than talking points from a continuous stream of new administrators that failed to unite the past, connect it to the future and the reality of now. I challenge all of you to change my perception and take these opportunities in hand and cause CNCC to be what it once was and what it can achieve in the future.”

The MCAJCB is responsible for meeting with administrators of CNCC once a month to discuss updates on the college, including areas such as enrollment, program development and finances. All other members of the board have terms that will expire in 2023, including McPherson, treasurer Derrick Webb and Terry Carwile.