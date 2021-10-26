CNCC Craig looking at bringing back training program for law enforcement officers

Colorado Northwestern Community College.



As part of a push to recruit adult learners to Colorado Northwestern Community College, college president Lisa Jones said that the school has had discussions around resurrecting its Peace Officers Standards and Training (POST) certification program for police officers.

As Craig and other communities in the state of Colorado have had difficulties filling crucial positions on law enforcement staff, a local POST certification program could be used as a recruitment tool to bring in more potential hires in that sector.

“This would be to credential peace officers,” Jones said at Monday’s monthly meeting with the Moffat County board. “In counties around (the region), we’re finding so many openings, and there’s a number of reasons for it. I met with Sheriff (KC) Hume on Thursday of last week, and I was asking him if he’d be a partner. The sheriff from Rio Blanco, our police chief here, and the police chief in Rangely are all willing to partner or to work with us in resurrecting that program. It’s one adult learners typically gravitate toward.”

POST certification is the training standard for police officers, deputy sheriffs, school district police officers, district attorney investigators, as well as a few other classifications of peace officers.

Adult learners are students of CNCC who are typically 25 years old or older. Jones said — especially after the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic — some adult learners are looking to transition into other fields of work or ways to work from home. In addition to providing these services, Jones hopes to boost enrollment for the Craig campus, which is down when excluding concurrent enrollment from high school students.

Administrators have held meetings and summits with local leaders in various fields in order to reach those adult learners, including meetings with the school district, sheriff’s department, police department and the local United Way.

“We’re going to be reaching out and increasing and really encouraging our local leaders in all sectors to start having meetings here to bring adult learners,” Jones said.