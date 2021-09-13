CMS, Sandrock staffs to wear masks this week

Craig Middle School staff are wearing masks this week as COVID-19 continues to spread at higher levels in the building.

Cuyler Meade / Craig Press

Increased COVID-19 positivity rates at Craig Middle School have led to teachers and staff wearing masks during indoor activities. Sandrock Elementary, which was already under a mask mandate for staff last week, will continue to wear masks until this week.

Schools with positivity rates over 2% must require masks for staff and teachers, according to the district’s reopening plan. Currently, Sandrock Elementary has a 2.3% positivity rate, and the middle school has a 2.8% rate. At 3%, students are required to wear masks to school. The Tailgate Party that was originally planned for last Friday was canceled due to COVID-19 complications.

In an email to parents last week, the district said it was suspending contact tracing within district buildings. Last week, the middle school was quarantining over 12% of its population, and the high school had almost 5% sent home. Now, parents of 1st through 5th graders only receive notice of a positive test in the student’s building, and middle and high school parents will receive notice if someone in their student’s class is positive. Parents will then be responsible in deciding whether a student will quarantine. This week, 3.5% of all MCSD students are quarantined.

“If any student has any COVID-like symptoms, the student needs to remain home until they are symptom free for at least 24 hours with no medication, or get tested,” the email reads. “Kindergarten and preschool classes will still have classroom-wide quarantines due to the nature of those classes.”

According to a study from the University of Chicago published in May, over 50% of spread can be attributed to an asymptomatic case. A spokesperson for Memorial Regional Hospital told the Craig Press last week that people under the age of 19 are the most prevalent positive tests over the last week in Moffat County.

Sandrock is quarantining 6.7% of its population, and the middle school has 5.7% of its population sent home. Ridgeview has a 1% positivity rate and 0.6% are quarantined. ECC has a 1.1% positivity rate and 2.2% quarantined. Sunset Elementary and the high school both have positivity rates under 2%, but the two schools have quarantine levels at 2.8% and 1.8%, respectively.

The alternative high school, which required masks for staff last week, is down to a 0% positivity rate, and has a quarantine rate of 2.6%.