What to plan for at Moffat County schools in regard to COVID-19

Superintendent Scott Pankow presents the Moffat County School District's fall reopening plan on Aug. 3.

Eliza Noe / Craig Press

Earlier this month, Moffat County School Districts administrators presented the district’s reopening plan for this fall, and that plan was subsequently approved by the school board. Here’s what you need to know about the first day of school:

Masks

When it comes to wearing masks in MCSD buildings, it’s “strongly encouraged” but not required — regardless of vaccination status. This policy includes teachers, students, staff and visitors. However, if a MCSD sports team plays a school district that does require masks, then Moffat County students and coaching staff will comply with the home team’s rules.

Vaccination

Vaccination is not required of any MCSD staff or students. If someone is not vaccinated, they can opt in to serial weekly testing. Staff and faculty will self-report vaccination status, and school records show whether or not a student is vaccinated. Parents can choose whether or not to opt out of sharing the vaccination status of their child.

Testing

If 70% of the unvaccinated population opts into serial testing, then it will not be required for unvaccinated people without symptoms to quarantine. MCSD will receive part of $172 million in state funding to conduct testing without having to pull from the district budget. Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment will be in charge of contact tracing. Seating charts in classrooms will help CDPHE trace potential spreads.

The current plan is subject to change as cases rise and fall over the semester.